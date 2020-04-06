Providers of fast money, pawn shops have taken on an enhanced profile in this cash-strapped, COVID-19 economy.

They are a barometer of the financial climate, said Phillip Church, president of the Oklahoma Pawnbrokers Association.

"I've always said we bank the unbankable," said Church, a member of the OPA board for about 17 years. "Your average blue-collar worker here in America, they either don't have a bank account or can't get a bank account. Most of them are living paycheck to paycheck."

"If something came up, say they had a doctor's bill or they broke an arm and had to go to the emergency room, they couldn't go to their bank and say, hey, 'Look, I get paid on the first but I need 250 bucks right now because this emergency came up.' Banks don't do those type of loans."

Pawn shops accept items as collateral for a short-term loan. A pawnbroker assesses the item's value and offers you a loan equal to a percentage of the value.

Borrowers have a short time to repay the loan with interest and reclaim the item. If the borrower defaults — interest rates are high but defaults don't negatively affect a credit score — the pawnbroker owns the item and tries to sell it for a profit.

The national rate for people reclaiming their pawns is about 78 percent, Church said.

Church, who owns a pair of shops in the Oklahoma City area, hasn't experienced a noticeable change in loans because of the coronavirus outbreak, but sales of guns and ammunition have risen.

"Our sales have been good because this is a good time of year because of the tax returns," he said. "The loan end of it will probably kick in the next two to three weeks because that's what happens every year.

"People will get their tax returns. They will come and either pick up all their pawns and then they will spend some money. Then usually, within 30 to 45 days, they are bringing it all back to get loans against it."

Jason Ford manages Golden Pawn, a Tulsa shop that stopped taking pawns early last month because it is closing this summer and moving inventory to a pair of other stores.

"Even with us not being able to write loans right now, I can definitely tell you there has been an increase," Ford said "There have been more people stopping by, inquiring about loans. But where we've seen our biggest increase is in gun sales and ammo."

The greater demand for money isn't out of the ordinary, he said.

"What would fascinate you is you see people from greater walks of life and economic backgrounds that are utilizing the pawnbroker system," Ford said. "But in terms of like an uptick, there are not people waiting here when we open, which is what you see at other pawn shops."

The number of loans haven't changed noticeably at 51 Pawn BA in Broken Arrow, owner Ron Limon said. But sales of guns and ammo are up there, too.

"That just goes with the times," Limon said. "But as far as the sale of tools and other general merchandise, not as many people are showing up to shop and there aren't that many jobs out there right now.

"Even if people are working, they are still scared. The attitude is they don't know for sure what's going to happen. They don't know how long this is going to go on, how severe it's going to be. As far as impulse buys, there is a lot more thought going into the purchases."

