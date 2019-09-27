Food-delivery firm DoorDash is recommending customers reset their passwords after discovering a data breach that affected about 4.9 million consumers.
In a blog post, the company said it launched an investigation into unusual activity in early September and found an unauthorized user accessed in May.
According to a news release posted on DoorDash's blog, the company is in the process of reaching out directly to those affected, which are primarily consumers, delivery drivers and merchants who joined the platform on or before April 5, 2018, the blog post states. There is no indication that those who joined after that date were affected.
"The type of user data accessed could include:
- Profile information including names, email addresses, delivery addresses, order history, phone numbers, as well as hashed, salted passwords — a form of rendering the actual password indecipherable to third parties.
- For some consumers, the last four digits of consumer payment cards. However, full credit card information such as full payment card numbers or a CVV was not accessed. The information accessed is not sufficient to make fraudulent charges on your payment card.
- For some Dashers and merchants, the last four digits of their bank account number. However, full bank account information was not accessed. The information accessed is not sufficient to make fraudulent withdrawals from your bank account.
- For approximately 100,000 Dashers, their driver’s license numbers were also accessed."
DoorDash "has taken a number of additional steps to further secure" data, but recommends that all customers reset their password to one unique to the platform.
"We deeply regret the frustration and inconvenience that this may cause you," the firm states in the blog. "Every member of the DoorDash community is important to us, and we want to assure you that we value your security and privacy."
For more information, call the 24-hour call center at 855-646-4683.