OKLAHOMA CITY — Phase 2 of the Oklahoma Business Relief Program will begin July 14, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce has announced.
Developed to help Oklahoma businesses overcome the economic challenges of COVID-19, OBRP offers vital funding for businesses that have suffered revenue loss due to the pandemic.
Businesses submit their applications through participating financial institutions, which are listed on the commerce department's website.
"The financial institutions have really stepped up for their customers with this program," Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, said in a statement.
"We noticed there were several lenders that first day of Phase 1 that were submitting applications on behalf of their clients throughout the late evening hours and into early morning, trying to make sure as many of their customers as possible got a chance at some relief dollars. It’s not surprising that they are doing what they can to get their clients ready for Phase 2 well in advance."
Phase 1 launched June 29 and the $50 million allocated toward the business grant program as spoken for in just over 24 hours. Phase 2 will open up another $50 million.
Businesses interested in participating in Phase 2 of OBRP should contact a participating financial institution in advance to begin the process.
A list of participating financial institutions, program rules and a pre-application form can be found at okcommerce.gov/relief.