Phillips 66 on Thursday announced that it is donating $20,000 to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s COVID-19 relief efforts.
"As the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact daily life, Phillips 66 is looking for ways to aid in relief efforts for those in need," Terry Red Leaf, Phillips 66 area supervisor, said in a statement. "We’re focused on the health and safety of our employees, families and our local communities. Through this donation to the Food Bank, we hope to support the community’s needs for food resources and supplies. This is our community and even in the hardest of times we are all in this together."
Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is the largest private hunger-relief organization in eastern Oklahoma. The Phillips 66 donation will provide no-cost meals to schools in the region and to community members unable to access food due to quarantine, lengthy illness or work reductions.
"With so many people facing food insecurity who have never confronted the issue before, this gift from our community partners at Phillips 66 will absolutely make a remarkable difference within the area," Lori Long, food bank CEO, said in a statement. "Donations like this help support the needs of the community as many people are finding it more difficult to put food on the table. We are grateful to have organizations like Phillips 66 in our community."
