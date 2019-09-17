Runways, lighting and signage are among the Tulsa International Airport components graded highest by pilots who use it, according to a survey recently released by airport officials.
Ninety-five percent of the commercial, corporate and private pilots who participated in the online survey graded those categories as good or excellent. Also receiving that percentage was its ATIS — automatic terminal information service.
The survey was the airport’s first of its kind since 2014, said Alexis Higgins, named the airport’s CEO in December.
“Getting feedback is one of my top priorities,” she said by phone. “We collect feedback in multiple ways throughout the year, but this is really a targeted effort to really benchmark our performance year after year.”
Twenty-five pilots, 64% of whom are employed by an airline and 28% of whom fly corporate, participated in this year’s online survey. Five years ago, 72% of the 32 respondents were corporate pilots and 10 percent were commercial.
Also included in the surveys are private and student pilots.
“It was interesting that the participation shifted this year,” Higgins said. “Traditionally, we hear from corporate jet pilots. This year, the majority of responses were from commercial airline pilots. The needs of those groups are varied, and I think those needs are reflected in those survey results.”
Access roads (37%) and food services (43%) received the fewest good or excellent marks.
Concerning the percentage of respondents rating components as good/excellent, the areas of increasing scores (from 2014 to 2019) of greater than 2% included ATIS (8.9%) and apron pavement (8.7%). Categories of decreasing scores greater than 2% included hangar facilities (-17.1%), fixed-based operator (FBO) services (-17.7%) and general maintenance (-20%).
“The hangars are full for the FBOs that we have,” Higgins said. “There are no vacant hangars on our property today. So there is a definite need for additional hangars, especially to accommodate these large corporate jets.”
As for the low general maintenance mark, she said, “our west runway, the general aviation runway, is in really poor condition. We’re getting ready next year to completely rehabilitate that runway. After that project’s complete, I think we’ll see that number shoot up.”
The estimated cost of rehabbing runway 18R/36L is $14 million, and the $28.9 million reconstruction of Taxiway Juliet is expected to be completed by the end of the year, she said.
Asked how informed pilots feel about the airport’s upcoming airfield projects, 84 percent responded that they felt very (28%) or somewhat (56%) uninformed.
“That honestly was a surprise for us as a team,” Higgins said. “What I’ve shared with our board is that this is a challenge for me because I come from a communications background.
“For our pilots to feel that they’re uniformed is a big area where I feel we can move the needle. We’re really going to focus over the next year on what can we do to make sure that everybody within their facilities is aware of what we have going on.”
