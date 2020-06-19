Hyatt Regency Tulsa next week will launch a "Dive into Summer" promotion that features poolside movies every Friday and Saturday night.
The promotion, which starts June 26 and runs through Labor Day weekend, will include room rates from $79 per night, complimentary parking, free snacks during the movie and free admission to Gathering Place.
“We’re thrilled to offer our guests an escape from the day-to-day," Larry Martin, the hotel's director of marketing, said in a statement. "We look forward to offering families a sense of normalcy during these uncertain times. Our Dive-In Movie Nights are designed to bring families and the community together in a shared, wholesome experience. We have an exciting slate of family-friendly entertainment planned and can’t wait to kick off the summer season!”
Guests will be able to enjoy the movie poolside or in the water. Food and drinks also may be ordered from the on-site Daily Grill.
The hotel is located at 100 E. 2nd St.