OKLAHOMA CITY — Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren returned to Oklahoma on Sunday for her first campaign stop in the state that played a major role in shaping who she is today.
In a town hall meeting at Northwest Classen High School, her alma mater, Warren spoke for nearly an hour about her Oklahoma years and her presidential plans, including taking questions from the audience.
In the high school gymnasium where she used to sit at the top of the bleachers, the Democratic presidential candidate outlined a three-point strategy to shake up this country by rooting out federal corruption, creating structural economic change and protecting democracy by ensuring every citizen’s right to vote.
Warren called for “big structural change” to keep special interest groups from dominating federal politics and preventing progress on issues Americans care about.