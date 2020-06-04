State officials declined this week to divulge how many jobless claims were awaiting a call back from case workers as the latest weekly report released Thursday reflected a filing pace that has continued since early May.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 37,986 initial jobless claims were filed in Oklahoma during the week ending Saturday.
The number of new filers last week adds to the nearly half million initial claims that already have been filed since mid-March in Oklahoma, when state and local officials began implementing a series of social distancing measures that called for closing or greatly restricting operations at many businesses, schools and religious facilities.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, which runs the unemployment insurance program, said Monday that it was implementing a series of measures designed to process more cases, including those that had been placed in Tier 2 status, or those awaiting a call back from agency workers.
But the agency has declined this week to say how many cases were still in the Tier 2 status.
“Unfortunately, that number is a moving target and difficult to accurately depict,” OESC spokesman Jeff Fryer wrote, in a Wednesday emailed response to a Tulsa World request Monday for that information.
“We are currently working on the backlog of claims to process a large number of claims at a time, which you may have briefly heard part of this strategy in Monday’s Press Conference that was streamed on Facebook,” Fryer wrote. “We are then taking those claims being processed and cross-referencing them with the claimants that are waiting on a call from a tier 2 agent.
“We anticipate this to clear up many tickets in the queue, and allow us to develop a clear picture of the individuals who still need Tier 2 assistance.”
After receiving Fryer’s response, the Tulsa World requested the OESC provide the daily number of cases in Tier 2 status dating back to April 1.
The agency hasn’t responded to the request.
The OESC utilizes a tiered system to handle claimant calls. Tier 1 calls are initial calls for assistance from claimants.
Questions or cases that cannot be processed after a Tier 1 call are referred to Tier 2 status, where an OESC call taker who is more experience in the technical nature of the claims process will call back the claimant.
Many have complained about never receiving a call back from a Tier 2 OESC worker.
Meanwhile, first-time Oklahoma jobless claims last week declined by 13%, as initial filings for the seven-day period continued to hover 17 times higher than pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers.
The agency also reported that initial claims for the week ending May 23 were revised upwards from 32,127 to 43,714.
Nationwide, nearly 1.9 million initial jobless claims were filed last week, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Labor Department.
Since mid-March, about 525,000 initial jobless claims have been filed in Oklahoma.
Many workers have been stymied in filing claims by an out-of-date computer mainframe system that the agency has tried to modify on the fly during the pandemic to make it easier for claimants to navigate.
Still, as she announced a series of changes aimed at speeding up the process, the number of unresolved claims caused interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to admit Monday that it otherwise would have taken until 2022 to catch up at its current pace.
One Thursday, Zumwalt said the agency had processed 180,000 weeks of claims last weekend, representing just over 11,000 claims. Some claims may represent multiple weeks for which benefits were sought.
"To process 180,000 claim weeks in one weekend is a staggering accomplishment and a needed leap forward for the agency,” Zumwalt said in a statement.
Asked why the number of calls in Tier 2 status could not be released, Zumwalt said she did not have the information readily available and was unaware of the Tulsa World's request for it.
Among the changes, administrators have been shuffling more experienced Tier 2 call takers to the front lines in the call support system and fast tracking some claims that were hung up in the system, awaiting help from staff.
The OESC said in a Thursday statement that it had cleared 71% of the backlog of unprocessed claims since Zumwalt was named to the interim post on May 27.
The Labor Department said the number of claims processed by the state for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance declined from 1,747 to 1,375. Applicants for PUA must first have their claim for regular unemployment denied before they can apply for assistance aimed at self-employed and so-called gig workers.
The OESC provided the following statistics regarding regular state unemployment insurance:
— Over 50,000 more unemployment insurance claims have been processed this week compared to the prior week.
— Of the 50,000 claims process, 35,000 were denied, a precursor to the claimant filing for PUA
— In all, an additional 180,000 more claims were paid totaling $69 million in benefits compared to last week
The state said between May 24 and Thursday it approved 9,700 more PUA claims than it did the prior week. Zumwalt said the agency has processed a total of 17,000 claims for PUA.