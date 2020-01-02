A small grocery store that recently opened downtown will be giving out promotional items next week.
An offshoot of Dollar General, DGX will hold its grand opening celebration Jan. 10-11 at 522 S. Boston Ave., Suite 101.
Beginning at 8 a.m. each day, complimentary goodie bags and a $10 Dollar General gift card will be given to the first 50 adult shoppers. Customers also may register to win a free year of shopping from Dollar General, a prize valued at $520. A complimentary breakfast of granola bars and coffee will be served.
Current hours of operations are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.