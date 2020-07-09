Work is progressing on a long-planned conversion of a Crutchfield neighborhood property into a faith-based reentry center for people getting out of prison.
The Tulsa Development Authority on Thursday agreed to transfer property at 1410 N. Utica Ave. to Prison Discipleship, an Oklahoma-based ministry with which the TDA will negotiate a redevelopment agreement.
Prison Discipleship worked in collaboration with World Won Development Center Inc., which was unable to build the center after being awarded $50,000 in HUD Community Development Block Grant funds in 2009.
“Right now, it looks like we have someone with Prison Discipleship who really is in a position to carry out the original intent of the program, which is how and why the program was funded in the first place,” Dwain Midget, director of the city’s Working in Neighborhoods Department, said Thursday at the TDA virtual meeting.
Founded in 1983 by Steve Bradshaw, Prison Discipleship works in prisons and jails across Oklahoma and surrounding states to reach and build disciples in the Christian faith.
Eleven years ago, World Won was to acquire the building and convert it into a reentry center, but between 2010 and 2011, the structure was partly burned in a fire set by vagrants, who reportedly set fire to the building again as construction plans were underway, dashing World Won’s redevelopment effort.
The city has abated the property four times for nuisance violations since 2012. In 2017, the property was subject to the county land sale due to unpaid property taxes, fees, and abatement cost. World Won paid all property and fees owned the county, and the city waived the abatement costs.
World Won kept the land free from all taxes until a property transfer plan could be reached with the city, which accepted a deed prepared by World Won.
To comply with HUD requirements, the property must be used for the benefit of low- and moderate-income people and must support the city’s redevelopment efforts in the Crutchfield neighborhood.