The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed changes to methane emission rules it says will save the oil and gas industry millions of dollars in compliance costs by removing duplicative regulations.
Environmentalists, however, argue the proposed changes would boost the amount of methane released into the atmosphere, worsening global warming and posing added health risks to the nation’s population.
The EPA is proposing the changes after conducting a review of existing standards that President Trump ordered in March 2017.