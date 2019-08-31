EPA moves to revoke rules on oil industry methane leaks (copy)

Environmentalists have argued the proposed EPA changes to methane emissions would boost the amount of methane released into the atmosphere, worsening global warming and posing added health risks to the nation’s population. AP file

 Charlie Riedel

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed changes to methane emission rules it says will save the oil and gas industry millions of dollars in compliance costs by removing duplicative regulations.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

Environmentalists, however, argue the proposed changes would boost the amount of methane released into the atmosphere, worsening global warming and posing added health risks to the nation’s population.

The EPA is proposing the changes after conducting a review of existing standards that President Trump ordered in March 2017.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. (Some stories require a subscription.)

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags