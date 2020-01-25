Oklahoma lawmakers could consider regulating drones on a state level when they return to session next month.
Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission Director Vic Bird said the proposed legislation is based on North Carolina’s regulation of unmanned aircraft systems.
The bill filed by state Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, would implement a test and permitting system for commercial drone operators, but Bird said the final language would not contain those requirements. The Federal Aviation Administration has warned states against creating a separate registration process.
That wording was mistakenly included in the rush before a bill-filing deadline, Bird said.