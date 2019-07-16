A Pryor company faces penalties totaling $187,533 from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
OSHA cited HE&M Inc., a metalworking band-saw manufacturer, for exposing employees to fall, machine guarding, struck-by and electrical hazards.
OSHA initiated a safety inspection of the facility after the company submitted OSHA 300A injury and illness information that showed a higher-than-average injury rate. The inspection identified 19 serious violations and one other-than-serious violation.
"Employers are legally obligated to address hazards immediately, as well as identify and correct injury hazards in their facility," OSHA Area Director Steven Kirby said in a statement.
OSHA provides resources on protecting workers from falls in general industry, amputations, and the release of hazardous energy.
HE&M has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.