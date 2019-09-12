The Oklahoma State community will get a chance to pay its respects to T. Boone Pickens in Gallagher-Iba Arena at 3 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Pickens died Wednesday in Dallas at the age of 91.
Oklahoma State released the details of his remembrance on Thursday. A service will also be held for Pickens in Dallas.
Pickens, a 1951 graduate of Oklahoma A&M, donated close to $600 million to OSU’s athletics and academics.
Pickens was surrounded by friends and family when he died of natural causes under hospice care at his Dallas home, spokesman Jay Rosser told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Pickens’ health had been an issue since December 2016, when he was affected by the first of what would be several strokes.