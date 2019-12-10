Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) will add 675 megawatts of wind energy under a settlement filed Tuesday.
The agreement was reached with Public Utility Division Staff of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC), Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, customer groups and other parties. The pact seeks approval of terms for PSO's purchase of the North Central Energy Facilities.
"This settlement agreement puts PSO a step closer to adding more low-cost Oklahoma wind energy to its portfolio," Peggy Simmons, PSO president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. "We appreciate the collaboration among the parties to reach this settlement."
PSO’s proposed North Central Energy Facilities plan includes its partial ownership in three Oklahoma wind-generation facilities located in seven counties in north central Oklahoma: Alfalfa, Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Kingfisher, Major and Woods. The three wind farms represent a nearly $2 billion investment in Oklahoma. PSO's 45.5% ownership share of the 1,485-megawatt project is projected to save PSO customers more than $1 billion, net of cost, during the time the wind farms are in service.
The settlement agreement is subject to final approval by regulators.
The three new wind energy facilities will complement PSO’s existing power resources, which include natural gas, wind, power purchases and coal. The facilities will be jointly owned by PSO and its sister company, Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), subject to regulatory approvals.
The new wind energy will come online in 2020 and 2021. PSO's share of the project investment is $908 million.