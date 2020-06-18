QuikTrip has announced the downtown-area stores that will be closed this weekend because of safety concerns.
The venues are 1443 S. Denver Ave., 15th Street and Lewis Avenue, 11th Street and Utica Avenue, 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard, I-244 and Gilcrease Expressway and 21st Street and Harvard Avenue.
Employees who work at these stores will be assigned to other locations, QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said.
The closings, leading up to President Donald Trump’s political rally scheduled Saturday night in Tulsa, are expected to take affect by the end of Thursday and last last until at least Sunday, he said.