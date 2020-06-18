QuikTrip has announced which downtown-area stores will be closed this weekend because of safety concerns.
The stores are at 15th Street and Denver Ave., 15th Street and Lewis Avenue, 11th Street and Utica Avenue, 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard, the Sand Springs Expressway and Gilcrease Museum Road, and 21st Street and Harvard Avenue.
Employees who work at these stores will be assigned to other locations, QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said.
The closings, leading up to President Donald Trump’s political rally Saturday night in Tulsa, are expected to take effect by the end of Thursday and last until at least Sunday, he said.