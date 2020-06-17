Quiktrip

QuikTrip at 47th and Yale in Tulsa, on April 27, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 STEPHEN PINGRY

QuikTrip will temporary close six downtown-area stores this week because of safety concerns.

The closings, leading up to President Donald Trump's political rally scheduled Saturday in Tulsa, could be completed by Thursday night, QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh told the Tulsa World.

Work has begun to secure and close the QuikTrip at 1443 S. Denver Ave., he said. A list of the remaining closures are scheduled to be released Thursday.

"…It is such a fluid situation with a lot of unknowns," Thornbrugh wrote. "We are are going to make decisions based on the safety of our employees and customers. At this time the stores will be closed until at least Sunday."

Featured video

Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rhett Morgan

918-581-8395

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @RhettMorganTW

Tags