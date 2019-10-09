Tulsa-based QuikTrip has been named top retailer in the convenience market by a customer data science company.
QuikTrip, Wawa and Sheetz are the top retailers in the $654.3 billion U.S. convenience market, according to the second annual dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index for the Convenience Channel.
Released Wednesday, the RPI surveyed nearly 7,000 U.S. households to determine which of the top 27 c-store retailers have the strongest combination of financial performance and consumer emotional connection.
The retailers with the highest overall index scores are: 1. QuikTrip, 2. Wawa, 3. Sheetz, 4. Kwik Trip/Kwik Star, 5. RaceTrac, 6. Casey’s General Stores and 7. Maverik.
The overall RPI ranking evaluated retailer performance on five pillars: convenient quality, price, fresh and healthy, discounts and rewards, and digital.