QuikTrip razed its 101st Street and Memorial Drive location Tuesday morning in its first step to complete a rebuild of the store.
Construction is expected to begin next week and is scheduled for completion in early January.
“Over time, we’ve found that it’s easier to tear it all down instead of doing it in phases,” said Mike Thornbrugh, a QuikTrip spokesman. “That location has been fantastic. “We’re going to make it look better and be more accessible for our customers to get in and out of. It’s pretty cramped right now.”
The new building will be what the company calls a “Generation 3S” design.
The nearly 5,000 square-foot store will have 16 gas pumps on the side of the building and be slightly smaller than the typical Generation 3 stores. The difference in size — about 1,000 square feet — won’t be noticeable to customers, as the reduction in size is mostly in the inventory areas, Thornbrugh said.
The smaller stores are what is being built in San Antonio and Austin. The new location at Pine Street and Peoria Avenue is a local example of the store size and design.
“We made a decision that not every size fits everywhere,” Thornbrugh said.
The 101st Street and Memorial Drive store was built in 1994.
“The traffic on Memorial is incredible. It’s been a good store and with the changes, the volumes will go up inside and outside,” he said. “We think it will make it more accessible to everyone.”