Local convenience store anchor QuikTrip plans to hire 400 full- and part-time store clerks and assistant managers in the Tulsa area.
“This is the time of year when we really do hire a lot more people because you’re getting into clearly late spring and early summer,” QT spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said. “It’s in preparation for that. We need the necessary people in place to take care of people the best we can.”
A privately held convenience store chain with 22,500 employees nationwide, Tulsa-based QT is a more than $11 billion company with at least 800 stores in 11 states. Metro Tulsa has 81 stores.
“We look forward to expanding our hometown team of employees in the Tulsa area with hardworking, service-oriented people,” Charles Walker, Tulsa Division personnel manager, said in a statement. “Our store employees are the face of QuikTrip and the key to our success, so we are eager to grow our already wonderful team in Tulsa with more talented employees.”
Founded in 1958, QT has been ranked on People Magazine’s “Companies That Care” list. Fortune Magazine has rated QT as one of the Best Companies to Work For for 14 years, according to the chain’s website.
“We’re still growing as a company, meaning that we’re still expanding into other markets,” Thornbrugh said. “We try to hire from within. So as we do that, people, if they choose, will get transferred into other markets and get promotions. We need people to fill those slots.
“Beyond the seasonality of it, it’s also part of our growth pattern. You have to plan for the future.”
Pay will start at $10.50 an hour for the part-time jobs, $11.50 for the full-time positions, Thornbrugh said. Benefits include profit-sharing and bonuses for attendance and customer service, he said.
“There are all kinds of opportunities to raise that salary up quite a bit,” Thornbrugh said.
For more information about QT’s company culture and job benefits or to apply for a position, visit quiktrip.com/jobs.
