Rasing Cane's will open a restaurant at its sixth Tulsa location this spring.  MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has broken ground on its sixth restaurant in Tulsa.

Scheduled to open April 7 at 1019 W. 71st St., the new eatery plans on hiring 100 workers. It will be the 23rd Raising Cane's in Oklahoma and the 516th company-wide.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the Louisiana-based company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for overall customer satisfaction based on factors such as food quality, customer service and cleanliness.

