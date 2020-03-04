Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has broken ground on its sixth restaurant in Tulsa.
Scheduled to open April 7 at 1019 W. 71st St., the new eatery plans on hiring 100 workers. It will be the 23rd Raising Cane's in Oklahoma and the 516th company-wide.
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the Louisiana-based company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for overall customer satisfaction based on factors such as food quality, customer service and cleanliness.