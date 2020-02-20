CATOOSA — A national television audience is expected to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa later this year.
The multi-modal shipping complex and 2,000-acre industrial park has been selected for a segment on the "World's Greatest TV Show," a series on ION Television. A film crew is expected on site in late May or early June, with the airing of the episode targeted for September, said Sheila Shook, who leads the port's workforce and education efforts.
About 50 ports were considered for the show, she said.
"We feel like this is a great investment, great exposure for what we already believe and know to be the world's greatest inland port," Port Director David Yarbrough said.
Entering its 14th season and produced by How2Media Productions in Boynton Beach, Florida, World's Greatest features companies and organizations of all sizes and is designed to help audiences understand the companies behind products consumers use every day.
It airs on ION, whose programming includes such shows as Blue Bloods, Chicago P.D., Criminal Minds and Law and Order. World's Greatest also can be seen on www.worldsgreatesttelevision.com and YouTube.
At the City of Tulsa-Rogers Count Port Authority meeting Thursday, the board authorized an earnest payment of $9,700 to World's Greatest, whose typical program costs are about $50,000. The $9,700 is refundable if the segment fails to air and gives the Port Authority rights to the program footage and "B-roll" (secondary footage) after the episode airs twice.
"It's obviously a tremendous opportunity," said Dewey Bartlett, an Authority board member, adding that the mere fact it can use the B-roll "is a big, big plus."
The television crew is expected to spend a day shooting the segment, Shook said.
"We could not pay them $9,700 to come and do this," she said. "We had to be selected. We had to explain who we are, why we're here, all that kind of stuff. I feel pretty honored about it because they were talking to a lot of other ports."