As a commercial real estate broker for about eight years in Denver, Tulsa native Ben Von Drehle had visions of being an entrepreneur.
So he came home and went big.
Von Drehle is co-founder and CEO of The Root Coworking, a roughly 11,000-square-foot coworking space scheduled to open Oct. 1 at 110 S. Hartford Ave., Suite 250.
“We definitely wanted to make a statement,” said Von Drehle, sitting at a desk Tuesday at his new center. “We think it’s a perfect time for us to enter the market. Coworking is a business that’s really taking over the world. …
“In other saturated markets like Denver, San Francisco, everybody knows about coworking, which is great. But in Tulsa, we’re at a point where we have all amazing growth downtown and the growth of the entrepreneurial community. We just want to provide another resource to help with that growth.”
The number of coworking spaces worldwide is on an upswing, according to the 2019 Global Coworking Survey. It grew by about 20% last year, and the average number of members per location increased substantially to 90 people per location. By this year’s close, close to 2.2 million people are expected to work in over 22,000 coworking spaces worldwide.
The Root Coworking (www.therootcoworking.com) will have eight private offices — accommodating from three to 10 workers — and about 38 dedicated desks. All private offices — five tenants have been secured — and dedicated desk members will have 24/7 access to the building. Month-to-month members will be the rule, with the exception of private offices, which require at least a six-month lease.
Regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
About 40 free parking spaces will be available.
“I’m excited because I believe in this so much,” Von Drehle said. “I know it’s going to work out and it’ going to be a great thing for Tulsa. It’s going to be a great thing for me and my family.”
The space also features a recreation area, a large kitchen and meeting rooms, to which access will be free for private office and dedicated desk members. A number of other pay packages are available.
“We think there’s a need for people to get away from work every now and then,” Von Drehle said. “We want our space to be a second home for people. In order to provide that, we need to make our members feel comfortable.
“When you can walk in that door and everything’s provided for you a la carte, as a business owner, there’s a huge weight off your shoulders. You won’t have to worry about providing anything to your employees. We take care of that.”
Featured video
Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy talks about the Tulsa Police new reading program and school supply handout at the Darlington Apartments.
Read the story: Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new program