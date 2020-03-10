First as a Columbia University student and then a lawyer, Jackie Price Johannsen relished her time in New York City.
But she didn’t enjoy everything, including donning sunglasses en route to work to avoid eye contact.
A way out of the city came via a call from her father, Stuart Price, who insisted that her hometown Tulsa was on the “verge of an urban resurgence.” Close to buying a 13-plus building portfolio from San Francisco inventor and philanthropist Maurice Kanbar, Price was recruiting his daughter to be a part of Tulsa’s downtown revitalization.
It worked.
“I paid $5,500 a month for a 600-square-foot apartment that I didn’t spend any time in because I worked all day and ate every meal out,” Johannsen said. “So the idea of Tulsa was sounding quite enticing.”
She moved back to Tulsa in late 2016, becoming general counsel for Price Family Properties. She since has become president of the company, which owns 2.2 million square feet of commercial and residential space in the Deco District.
Johannsen detailed her introduction into the family business and how it has progressed Tuesday during a Business Behind the Scenes luncheon, a quarterly educational series produced by the Tulsa Small Business Connection, a division of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
She told a crowd of about 65 at the PFP-owned First Place Tower that the company has added 15 businesses and 100 residential units to its properties in the past three years.
Other improvements include a $6 million renovation of the Summit Club, a dining and social club that occupies the 30th, 31st and 32nd floors of the Bank of America Center, 15 W. Sixth St. The 30th and 31st floors will be completed in June and the top floor in September, Johannsen said.
“It is going to be absolutely stunning,” she said. “… The Summit Club is such a treasure for Tulsa. I love bringing guests from out of town there.”
The family plans to convert the six-story Arco Building (119 E. Sixth St.), which has been stalled by lengthy litigation, into apartments, and it is in the process of turning the Oil Capitol Building, 507 S. Main St., into workforce housing. Johannsen also said that the recently opened 111 Lofts, 111 W. Fifth St., has leased 65 of 69 units in less than six months.
Some of those units are as large as 2,800 square feet.
“This is just further testament that people want to be downtown,” Johannsen said.
She also said two PFP tenants are scheduled to open in a matter of weeks: Kai, a Vietnamese restaurant in the Executive Center building, 201 W. Fifth St., and Eerie Abbey Ales, on the ground floor of the Oil Capitol Building.
“We truly do believe we are the stewards of these beautiful buildings,” Johannsen said. “We’re so fortunate to have the job of breathing life back into them and being a small part of the revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
