A total of 235 Tulsa restaurant workers will receive $1,000 each thanks to the Tulsa Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.
On March 23, Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation and Mother Road Market, in partnership with the Oklahoma Restaurant Association (ORA), established the fund to help Tulsa food and beverage workers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
More than 175 donors have contributed to the cause, adding to the $200,000 from the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. The money will help stabilize 786 people previously employed by more than 118 restaurants impacted by the outbreak.
Donations are still being accepted. To donate, please visit www.motherroadmarket.com/relief.