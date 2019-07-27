As Oklahoma strives to become a tech hub, programmers, designers and other tech industry workers are bringing a slice of Silicon Valley and other cities to the Sooner State.

It’s possible through the remote workspace.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

Daniel Ashcraft chose to work remotely after working two years in an Oklahoma City office environment. He is now a software developer for a New York company and works 100% remotely from his home.

“To be honest, I think it’s more scary if you’re comfortable with the traditional job,” said Ashcraft. “I think most Oklahomans are fairly comfortable working at a traditional 9-to-5.”

