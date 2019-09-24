Family Dollar on Tuesday announced plans for a Tulsa renovated store’s grand re-opening Saturday.
The re-opening celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the store, 6721 E. Admiral Place, just south of Interstate 244 and east of Sheridan Road.
The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag, the company said in a news release.
The renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Tulsa community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Family Dollar spokesman Jim Van Slyke.
A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store.