A new rent relief has been announced to help Kendall Whittier businesses affected by the economic effects of COVID-19 closures.
In partnership with the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, Kendall Whittier Main Street launched the program.
All told, 14 businesses received the grant relief just shy of $20,000 for the first month (May).
"We heard from many of our businesses that federal and state programs were just not quite enough," Jessica Jackson, executive director of Kendall Whittier Main Street, said in a statement. "They were having trouble just paying their rent after having been closed — or severely limited — for six weeks."
Many of the businesses are reporting revenue cuts of around 90 percent since mid-March.
"GKFF is happy to support these small businesses, which have played such an important role in making Kendall-Whittier a vibrant and inclusive neighborhood," Josh Miller, program officer for the Foundation, said in a statement.
The organizations hope to be able to offer the grant in June as well. With such a high response for May, the program is in need of more funds to open back up.
The initial fund was set up by GKFF, LTFF and Kendall Whittier Main Street. Peoples Bank has contributed as well. Individuals who would like to make a tax deductible donation can do so online at visitKendallWhittier.com/rentrelief.
The Rent Relief Program offers grants of up to $1,500 for Kendall Whittier businesses struggling to pay rent right now. If granted, payments are made directly to the landlord. It is also open for businesses that own their own property to help cover mortgage costs.
Priority was given to applicants who have seen a reduction in revenue of 50 percent or higher, rely heavily on public foot traffic and have demonstrated creative or innovative means of engaging customers.
For more information about the Kendall Whittier Main Street, call or text 918-633-1934 or email info@visitkendallwhittier.com.