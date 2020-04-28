Woodland Hills Mall will be among the Simon Property Group malls reopening Friday, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC.
Simon announced on March 18 that it would be closing all of its properties temporarily to assist in helping stop the spread of COVID-19. Questioned through an email about the status of the local mall, a Simon spokeswoman referred the Tulsa World to the mall website for updates.
Simon, the largest mall owner in the United States, plans to open 49 of its malls and outlet centers between Friday and May 4 as states start to relax restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City also is scheduled to reopen Friday.
Business hours at the malls and outlet centers, according to the memo, are going to be limited to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday to allow for cleaning overnight, according to the memo. Simon said it will regularly be sanitizing high-touch areas such as food court tables, escalators, door handles and electronic directories.
It is encouraging retailers to do the same in their shops.
Meantime, Simon said it will encourage — but not force — shoppers to take their temperatures before going to the mall. At the stores, it said it will be making free temperature testing available to customers using infrared thermometers.
CDC-approved masks and hand sanitizing packets also will be available free of charge to shoppers who ask for them. Simon said it will encourage people to wear masks or some sort of facial coverings while they shop. Simon is, however, mandating that its employees wear masks while they are working and take “frequent breaks for hand washing.”
To ensure that its employees and shoppers maintain distance, Simon is taking a number of steps. Those include putting tape over every other sink and urinal in restrooms; putting decals on floors to direct traffic flow in one direction; limiting food court seating; and keeping play areas and drinking fountains closed.
The company said it will limit the number of entrances to each property and make sure occupancy does not exceed one person per 50 square feet of space through the use of traffic-measuring technology.
According to the memo, Simon is also encouraging retailers and other tenants to use technology, such as Apple Pay, that allows for contactless transactions.
What retailers will open in conjunction with Simon’s malls is unclear. Many have furloughed the majority of their store workers, and it could take some time to bring them back. Retailers also will be tasked with stocking fresh inventory and selling the stale merchandise that has been sitting on shelves.
Featured video
April 28 update: Gov. Kevin Stitt outlines decrease in cases, increase in COVID-19 testing