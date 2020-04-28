Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WEST CENTRAL ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHEASTERN CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 615 PM CDT. * AT 535 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR AVANT TO 2 MILES NORTHWEST OF MANNFORD, MOVING EAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. WIND DAMAGE IS ALSO LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE... OWASSO... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... SKIATOOK... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... MANNFORD... KIEFER... SPERRY... AVANT... WESTPORT... VERA... TERLTON... KEYSTONE STATE PARK... WALNUT CREEK STATE PARK... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 205 AND 234. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL SEND YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN TULSA. && A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN; OKLAHOMA.; HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...70MPH