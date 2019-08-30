Chuck Thompson, CEO of Republic Bank & Trust, Dr. Sinclair Armstrong Jr., chairman of Ironhorse Financial Group, and Billy Taylor, CEO of Armstrong Bank, announced Thursday that their respective leaderships have entered into a definitive agreement for Republic Bank & Trust to merge with Muskogee-based Armstrong Bank, pending standard regulatory approvals.
Both banks have been owned and operated as sister banks under common ownership since 1988 and under the same holding company, Ironhorse Financial Group, since 2006. The merger will combine both banks under a common charter with no change in ownership.
The transaction is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2020. At that time, the banking systems will be converted to a common system, and both banks will merge under the Armstrong Bank name. Founded in 1909, Armstrong Bank is family-owned and operated with more than 20 locations in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Republic was formed in 1988 by the same ownership and currently offers five banking centers in Cleveland County.