OKLAHOMA CITY — About 2,500 applications were submitted for grant funds through the Oklahoma Business Relief Program (OBRP).
Once more than $50 million in relief had been requested through OBRP, which was developed to help business overcome the challenges of COVID-19, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce closed the applications, ending phase 1.
“We are excited that so many Oklahoma companies submitted applications for OBRP,” Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, said in a statment. “The overwhelming interest highlights the extensive need for these funds.
“The Commerce team, along with the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, worked to get this program launched quickly because we wanted to act swiftly to help Oklahoma businesses. I know that the application phase for this program was short, but we are working on the next phase of this program and hope to make it available to even more Oklahoma businesses.”
Oklahoma businesses applied for OBRP through participating financial institutions, which are listed on the Commerce Department’s website. Businesses that have suffered a decrease in revenue of 25% from 2019 to 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 were eligible. Applications were accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, but at least 20% of the program funds were designed for minority-owned businesses, which comprised 24% of the applications.
The state anticipates financial institutions will begin remitting payments by July 13 and that payments will be completed by July 31.
Planning for Phase 2 has started and some adjustments are expected.
“The Commerce team is working diligently to ensure that funds from Phase 1 are remitted as swiftly as possible in order to get Oklahoma companies the help they need,” Brent Kisling, executive director of the Department of Commerce, said in a statement. “We look forward to announcing the details of Phase 2 in the coming days and expanding the reach of this program to help even more Oklahomans.”