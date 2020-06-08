Restaurant sales have fallen 66% and retail sales 70% during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to respondents to a survey conducted by the Oklahoma Main Street Center.
The Oklahoma Main Street Center sought to measure the pandemic's impact on businesses in communities participating in the Oklahoma Main Street program.
Open from May 13-19, the survey was sent to business owners and operators in all 30 active Oklahoma Main Street communities and resulted in 155 responses from 17 of those communities, including some from Tulsa.
"When the COVID-19 pandemic brought the closure of nonessential businesses to our state, the Oklahoma Main Street team knew that our communities would be highly impacted," Buffy Hughes, state director of Oklahoma Main Street Center, said in a statement. "We worked for weeks to provide as much immediate assistance as possible. And then, as some time passed, we wanted to take the opportunity to survey the communities and their businesses to measure how deeply they were affected."
The survey took into account whether local merchants had online sales in place what sales looked like last year during the same period. The questionnaires also measured business resilience, whether the business was considered essential and what services and assistance will be beneficial going forward.
"This crisis is causing all small businesses to look at their practices," Brent Kisling, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, said in a statement. "One thing that’s been spotlighted in this survey, and from our own experiences as consumers during this time, is the need for all small businesses to have an e-commerce presence in order to better withstand disasters.
"With this information, Commerce and our Main Street team can step up and help small businesses navigate the fundamentals and best practices of establishing and maintaining an e-commerce presence."
Web presence appeared to play a significant role in the severity of the disruption to businesses.
Restaurants and retail with the ability to sell online sustained a 49% decrease in sales while those without e-commerce suffered a 67% loss.
Despite the dip in sales, the majority of respondents reported they do not expect to go out of business but likely will need further assistance from groups such as Oklahoma Main Street, in addition to access to grants and loans.
Asked about their biggest concern, 54.5% of respondents, checking everything that applied, said paying rent/utilities, 49.3% said keeping customers healthy/safe and 31.8% said paying employees. A total of 26.6% said converting their business model was a concern.
The Main Street Program is a comprehensive revitalization effort that provides communities tools to improve their historic central and neighborhood business district areas. It serves as the state coordinating program for Main Street America, a program of the National Main Street Center, Inc.
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce oversees the state Main Street Program.
“The feedback we received was very informative and highlights the need for increased social media, technology in the form of online sales and other gaps in small businesses like these," Hughes said. "We can now take this information and develop a plan to assist these businesses and communities going forward."