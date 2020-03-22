Soon-to-be-residents of the Reunion Building will be afforded a lofty perspective of Tulsa.
“Our big differentiator is our rooftop,” said Steven Watts, CEO of Rose Rock Development Partners. “The whole rooftop space will be open.”
Rose Rock is developing the roughly $8 million conversion of the former 10-story office building into 79 apartment units, which are targeted for a midsummer opening.
Atop the structure, 9 E. Fourth St., will be about 7,000 square feet of relaxation space for residents. The venue will include a pergola, grilling area, television and fire pit, not to mention an abundance of architectural eye candy.
“It will be one of the premier rooftop spaces in downtown Tulsa,” Watts said. “The views are tremendous. You can see all the way to the Arkansas River on the west. On the east, you really get a great view of historic downtown buildings. ...
“It’s going to be a space where people want to spend a lot of time.”
Reunion Center was built in 1917 as home of the First National Bank of Tulsa, also known as “The Oilman’s Bank.” The bank had an ornate lobby with tall, arched windows, 13-foot-high ceilings trimmed in terra cotta and gold, marble columns and walls, and terrazzo floors. A renovation covered up some of those features decades ago.
“This building is a little different in that its historic character, interior-wise, has been changed so much over the years,” Watts said during an interview in the first-floor construction area. “This was a very grand bank lobby at one point, one of the grandest in town. ...
“But that stuff doesn’t remain. Probably the biggest item of preservation is the terrazzo flooring on every floor.”
Rose Rock will be seeking seeking federal and state historic renovation tax credits for the project, which has worked around the ninth-floor residence and law practice of Ken Brune.
A dentist’s office has signed a lease to operated in a 2,500-square-foot space on the ground floor, which has another 2,500 square feet available for lease.
Residential units offered will be studios up to three bedrooms, with monthly rents from $850 to $2,500 Watts said. The project also will include about a 1,200-square-foot workout room and about 20 artists’/storage spaces in the basement.
“We have a really good variety for all different price points,” Watts said. “We think our one- and two-bedroom units will some of the nicest in town.”
