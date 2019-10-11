The Home Builders Association Remodelers Council and the Home Builders Association Charitable Foundation this week presented Revitalize T-Town with a check for $25,885. Revitalize T-Town makes residences safe for low-income homeowners.

Funds were raised last month at the annual Evening of Giving Gala held by the HBA Charitable Foundation. Every year the HBA foundation and Tulsa HBA Remodelers Council support a local charity focused on housing and education to further their mission of making the community a better place.

Funds raised will be used for 177 homeowners waiting for repairs and 97 owners waiting for roofs.

