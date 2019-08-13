A local software company is moving its headquarters to Richmond Plaza.
DRD, a full-service ANSYS software distributor, has leased 8,200 square feet of office space at 4200 E. Skelly Drive, CBRE real estate announced. DRD will occupy the space beginning Nov. 1, starting a seven-year lease.
The company currently occupies roughly owns 5,500 square feet of space at 5506 S. Lewis Avenue. That space is expected to go on the market later this year.
DRD's decision to expand coincides with new operations recently opened in Minneapolis and Houston. DRD Technology offers software and consulting. The additional space gives the company room to add staff and quick access to Interstate 44.
"The decision to move their headquarters signals DRD’s commitment to growing the company in Tulsa," Carrie Claiborne, of CBRE's office leasing team, said in a statement. "The upgraded space and location will give them a leg up on recruiting new talent, and the extra square footage will allow them to continue to expand.”
Claiborne represented DRD in the lease.