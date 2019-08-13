DRD move
Dekker, Michael

A local software company is moving its headquarters to Richmond Plaza.

DRD, a full-service ANSYS software distributor, has leased 8,200 square feet of office space at 4200 E. Skelly Drive, CBRE real estate announced. DRD will occupy the space beginning Nov. 1, starting a seven-year lease.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

The company currently occupies roughly owns 5,500 square feet of space at 5506 S. Lewis Avenue. That space is expected to go on the market later this year.

DRD's decision to expand coincides with new operations recently opened in Minneapolis and Houston. DRD Technology offers software and consulting. The additional space gives the company room to add staff and quick access to Interstate 44.

"The decision to move their headquarters signals DRD’s commitment to growing the company in Tulsa," Carrie Claiborne, of CBRE's office leasing team, said in a statement. "The upgraded space and location will give them a leg up on recruiting new talent, and the extra square footage will allow them to continue to expand.”

Claiborne represented DRD in the lease.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags