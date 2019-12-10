Aerial

The River Spirit Casino Resort on Riverside Parkway in Tulsa topped the list released by Uber announcing the most requested destination in Oklahoma. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file

 Tom Gilbert

Tulsa’s River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway, topped a list released by ride-hailing company Uber announcing the most requested destination in Oklahoma.

River Spirit Casino Resort received the distinction for the first time in 2017.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

“We are gratified to receive this honor despite being closed for 30 days during May and June due to historic flooding of the Arkansas River,” said Pat Crofts, CEO of Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos. “We are looking forward to another record-setting year in 2020.”

According to the release, the Saturday of St. Patrick’s Day weekend was the most popular period to use Uber in the U.S. for the second year in a row.

The most popular travel destinations across the world included the Empire State Building and Freedom Tower in New York, and CN Tower in Toronto.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags