Tulsa’s River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway, topped a list released by ride-hailing company Uber announcing the most requested destination in Oklahoma.
River Spirit Casino Resort received the distinction for the first time in 2017.
“We are gratified to receive this honor despite being closed for 30 days during May and June due to historic flooding of the Arkansas River,” said Pat Crofts, CEO of Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos. “We are looking forward to another record-setting year in 2020.”
According to the release, the Saturday of St. Patrick’s Day weekend was the most popular period to use Uber in the U.S. for the second year in a row.
The most popular travel destinations across the world included the Empire State Building and Freedom Tower in New York, and CN Tower in Toronto.