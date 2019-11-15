CLAREMORE — A program designed to help 900 Rogers County freshmen chart their future is scheduled here Friday.
Backed by the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority, Northeast Tech and Rogers State University, RoCo Rally is set from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Carolyn Taylor Center at Rogers State University, 1701 W. Will Rogers Blvd.
Its goal is to provide students with knowledge, opportunities and career pathway insights, whether they plan to attend CareerTech, go to college or start a career. They will learn from educators, business owners and local industry experts career available career options and the skills and training needed to be successful.
Structured to aid schools in meeting their yearly ICAP (individual career academic plan) requirements, RoCo Rally will be divided into a series of workshops covering topics such as social media etiquette, financial planning, career action plans, personality assessments and interview skills. Additionally, students will attend two panel discussions highlighting career opportunities in health care, manufacturing, insurance and tourism.