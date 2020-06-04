Tulsa-based Ross Group Construction Corp. (Ross Group) and its corporate affiliates have agreed to pay more than $2.8 million to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by improperly obtaining federal set-aside contracts reserved for disadvantaged small businesses, the U.S. Justice Department announced this week.
“Small business set-aside contracts provide opportunities for small businesses to participate in federal contracting and gain valuable experience to help them compete for future economic opportunities,” Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division, said in a statement. “We will pursue those who knowingly obtain set-aside contracts to which they are not entitled and thereby prevent deserving small businesses from receiving the assistance that Congress intended.”
To qualify as a small business for purposes of U.S. Small Business Administration programs, companies must meet defined eligibility criteria, including requirements concerning size, ownership and operational control.
The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.
The settlement with Ross Group resolves allegations that the company fraudulently induced the government to award certain small business set-aside contracts to several affiliated entities that did not meet eligibility requirements. The United States alleged that Ross Group created two companies, PentaCon LLC and C3 LLC, to obtain small business set-aside contracts for which Ross Group, itself, was ineligible.
The United States further alleged that Ross Group maintained operational control over the day-to-day and long-term management decisions of the two purported small businesses, including controlling their financial affairs and business operations, and that, as a result, neither PentaCon nor C3 satisfied the size and eligibility requirements to participate in the set-aside programs. Ross Group, PentaCon, and C3 allegedly concealed their affiliation from the United States and knowingly misrepresented the eligibility of PentaCon and C3 for the set-aside contracts.
“It is critical that we protect the integrity of federal government contract programs so that taxpayer money goes only to those who legitimately qualify for assistance,” U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing for the Western District of Oklahoma said in a statement. “We will continue to hold accountable those who make false statements to take unfair advantage of programs for which they would not otherwise qualify, because it deprives legitimate applicants from obtaining these necessary benefits. I want to specifically thank the Defense Criminal Investigative Service for their outstanding and thorough investigative work in this case.”
Michael Mentavlos is special agent in charge of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Southwest Field Office.
“This settlement highlights the commitment of the (DCIS) and its law enforcement partners to protect the integrity of the Department of Defense (DoD) contracting process,” he said in a statement. “DCIS will continue to investigate fraud and corruption targeting DoD programs by pursuing all available remedies possible.”
The settlement with Ross Group and its corporate affiliates resolves a lawsuit filed under the whistleblower provision of the False Claims Act, which permits private parties to file suit on behalf of the United States for false claims and share in a portion of the government’s recovery. As part of the resolution, the whistleblower will receive about $520,000.
