Tim Aman, a systems analyst for John Zink Hamworthy Combustion in Tulsa, inspired his company to convert its 3D printers to make face shields for healthcare workers in Tulsa on April 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
David Bouchard, who works in IT at WPX Energy, has used 3D printers to make face shields for the community during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Always thinking outside the box, Tim Aman is proud to call himself a nerd.
So it was no surprise that a recent story on hackaday.com piqued his interest. The piece centered on people using 3D printers to make face shields for medical workers during the COVID-19 crisis.
"I thought, 'You know what? That's pretty cool to be able to print medical-grade equipment with a 3D printer,'" said the systems analyst from John Zink Hamworthy Combustion (JZHC), an emissions control and clean-air solutions manufacturer in Tulsa.
Aman, along with David Bouchard, who works in IT for Tulsa-based WPX Energy, are among the locals using 3D printing to make Personal Protective Equipment for the community.
Working from a National Institutes of Health model, Aman first experimented with one face shield. Then, allowed access to the technology at JZHC for personal use, he made about 30 more for a Key West, Florida medical center, where the sister of a JZHC employee works as a registered nurse.
The idea soon gained traction with company senior management, which green-lighted large-scale production of the PPE in early April.
"Since we had these things around, anyway, and everybody got sent home, they were just sitting idle," Aman said of the 3D printers. "So I brought them all downstairs and put them to work printing face shields."
JZHC has targeted for this job six 3D printers, each of which can produce about three in 12 hours. With Aman leading the way, the company thus far has distributed at no cost to recipients more than 190 of the face shields to places that include Saint Francis Hospital, the Oklahoma Heart Institute, Parkside Psychiatric Hospital and Clinic and 12 & 12 rehabilitation center in Tulsa.
"The company is committed to providing the materials," Aman said. "I'm happy running the machine as long as there's a need."
Bouchard's inspiration came from a Czech Republic design that was modified by a Toledo, Ohio, group for use in the United States.
"I print the band the goes on your head and then we just three-hole punch the transparencies," Bouchard said. "The nurses and staff can just pull them off when they get dirty or worn out and slap another one on."
Bouchard's machine, and that of his younger son, can make about one head band an hour. He has made about 300 face shields for venues that include Saint Francis Hospital, Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension St. John.
His wife, Christy, a teacher at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs, has enlisted the help of fellow teachers to collect disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer from classrooms that won’t be occupied for the remainder of this school year.
They also created a Facebook page to collect donations of other items requested by health care personnel such as snack foods and fabric masks, which Christy delivers to medical facilities.
As for the transparencies, he relies on companies such as Staples and the generosity of others.
"I've got a friend who's kind of a coupon hunter," Bouchard said. "Whenever she sees a coupon for an office supply place, she will order 100 of them or however many she can and have them delivered to our house.
"Everybody has Smartboards, so they don't use transparencies, anymore. So if they have any around, they can just donate them."
