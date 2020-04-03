Tulsa-based AAON plans to make HVAC equipment for a second temporary hospital in New York.
This project to build 1,800 tons of equipment for a hospital at SUNY Old Westbury is part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers efforts to support the FEMA-led response to the COVID-19 pandemic in New York.
Earlier this week, AAON announced that it is shipping 36 of the 50-ton units to a temporary hospital in Stony Brook, N.Y., that is under construction and expected to be completed April 18. New York City-based JB&B Consulting Engineers designed the mechanical systems for the project.
The 4,000 tons of HVAC equipment on the New York orders equates to the air conditioning for more than 1,300 single-family homes.
Fields added, “AAON is pleased to participate in emergency efforts such as this one, without any premium pricing for expedited manufacturing and shipment," AAON President Gary Fields said in a statement. "Multiple other critical projects are also underway at all of our manufacturing facilities. We have the manufacturing capacity, and we are committed to being a part of the solution to these urgent needs."