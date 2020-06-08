A segment of Magellan Midstream Partners 12-inch pipeline originating near Magellan’s west Tulsa terminal was inadvertently struck Monday by mechanized equipment working to install a new replacement section of pipeline, releasing diesel fuel in the immediate area.
The pipeline struck was inactive at the time of the release, which happened around 3 p.m. Operations of other Magellan pipelines were immediately suspended in the area. No injuries or residential evacuations have been reported.
Magellan representatives, emergency responders and environmental clean-up crews responded to the site, and the appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified.
This segment of Magellan’s pipeline system provides transportation services for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from Tulsa to destinations in Kansas and other mid-western states.