Tulsa-based SemGroup announced Wednesday that its shareholders voted to approve the acquisition of the midstream company by Dallas-based Energy Transfer LP in a unit and cash transaction.
At completion of the merger, SemGroup shareholders will receive $6.80 per share in cash and 0.7275 of an ET common unit for each SemGroup share, or about 40% cash and 60% equity.
The merger was announced on September 16, and the final voting results will be disclosed in a report to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The transaction is expected to close Thursday.