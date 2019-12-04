Tulsa-based SemGroup announced Wednesday that its shareholders voted to approve the acquisition of the midstream company by Dallas-based Energy Transfer LP in a unit and cash transaction.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

At completion of the merger, SemGroup shareholders will receive $6.80 per share in cash and 0.7275 of an ET common unit for each SemGroup share, or about 40% cash and 60% equity.

The merger was announced on September 16, and the final voting results will be disclosed in a report to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The transaction is expected to close Thursday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags