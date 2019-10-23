Simmons First National Corp. on Tuesday announced net income of $81.8 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared to $55.2 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $26.6 million, or 48.3%.
Diluted earnings per share were $0.84, an increase of $0.25, or 42.4%, compared to the third quarter 2018. Included in third quarter 2019 results were $2.1 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs.
Year-to-date net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $185.1 million, or $1.94 diluted earnings per share, compared to $160.1 million, or $1.72 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2018.
Third-quarter results included sale of Visa Inc. class B common stock resulting in a gain of $42.9 million.
Simmons is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $17.8 billion as of Sept. 30, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
Featured video