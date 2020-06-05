...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 107 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND
NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
JCPenney announced in January that the store in the struggling Tulsa Promenade Mall would be closing. Other stores closing are in Muskogee, McAlester, Enid, Midwest City and Shawnee. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Six Oklahoma JCPenney locations, including a Tulsa store previously reported, will be among the 154 nationwide the bankrupt company plans to close this summer, the national chain has announced.
Additional closures will be be announced in the coming weeks. Store closing sales, expected to last from 10 to 16 weeks, will kick off June 12.
JCPenney announced in January that the store in the struggling Tulsa Promenade Mall would be closing. Other stores closing are in Muskogee, McAlester, Enid, Midwest City and Shawnee.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” Chief Executive Jill Soltau said in a statement.
Penney, like the many retailers deemed nonessential, was forced to temporarily close its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, pushing it over the brink as its sales took an enormous hit and its debt swelled.
It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection May 15 and plans to emerge as a smaller department store chain.
The Plano, Texas-headquartered company said that as of June 4, it has reopened nearly 500 locations. When it filed for bankruptcy, it had roughly 860 stores. It also employed roughly 90,000 full- and part-time workers as of February. It wasn’t immediately clear how many workers would be impacted by the looming closures.
Featured video
Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic
Altered Lives: Local bookstore transitions to online
Altered Lives: Sequoyah seniors' prom
Altered Lives: Therapist Dennis England
Altered lives: Tulsa County District Judge Bill LaFortune
Altered Lives: Food truck owner Megan Brister
Altered Lives: Zookeepers
Altered Lives: Real estate agents Josh Rainwater and Kim Vining
Altered Lives: Area schools and students
Altered Lives: Tulsa pastors
Altered Lives: Gym co-owner Jaime Espalin
Altered Lives: Sanitation worker Doug Kackowski
Altered Lives: Personal trainer Jason Montroy
Altered Lives: Cinema owner Mike Mendenhall
Altered Lives: Elementary teacher Akela Leach
Altered Lives: Food Bank executive director Lori Long