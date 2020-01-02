slim chickens (copy)

A Slim Chickens similar to this one at 8712 N. Garnett Road will be built in south Tulsa. ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter file

 By Art Haddaway Editor

Slim Chickens is planning a restaurant in Tulsa, according to local building permits.

The Fayetteville, Arkansas-based, counter-serve chain will build a 3,855-square-foot eatery at 11012 E. 81st St. S. It will be its ninth location in Oklahoma, joining venues in Owasso, Broken Arrow, Stillwater, Edmond, Warr Acres, Oklahoma City, Moore and Norman.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

Slim Chickens specializes in chicken dishes, Southern sides and desserts served in jars.

Founded in 2003, the chain celebrated the opening of its 100th store in mid-December when it cut the ribbon on a restaurant in Little Rock, Arkansas. Spurred by funding from an Atlanta-based equity firm, Slim Chickens announced over the summer that it wanted to open 600 new units in the next decade.

22 new restaurants coming to the Tulsa area in 2020

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rhett Morgan

918-581-8395

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @RhettMorganTW

Tags