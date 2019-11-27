Several shopping districts in the Tulsa area will be offering deals as part of Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, this week.
“Even more consumers and communities like Tulsa are coming together on Nov. 30 to celebrate what makes them unique,” said John McLaughlin, a spokesman for the Shop Small program of American Express, which started Small Business Saturday in 2010.
“When consumers are aware that 67 cents of each dollar spent at a small business stays in their local community, 75% said it inspires them to make shopping small an ongoing commitment,” he said, citing the 2019 Shop Small Consumer Impact Survey conducted by the company.
“Thriving small businesses are essential for a thriving regional economy,” said Colleen Almeida Smith, executive director of the Chamber’s Tulsa Small Business Connection.
“By shopping at locally owned companies, you’re investing in our community and in northeast Oklahoma’s economic prosperity.”
Tulsa’s Downtown Coordinating Council said the downtown trolley will be running 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and riders will receive a “Shop Small” gift bag while supplies last.
“The best way to find out offerings and Small Business Saturday specials is to follow the Downtown Coordinating Council on Facebook at Facebook.com/DowntownTulsa as we are highlighting different businesses and events throughout the week,” said Brian Kurtz, executive director
Shops at The Boxyard, 502 E. Third St., will offer a wide variety of options for gifts and treats, according to the DCC. The Boxyard also will have a Santa and live music.
The Tulsa Arts District downtown will host several new and classic shop options, with the Archer Building housing a number of unique stores. North Main Street is also home to several small, local businesses.
The Blue Dome and Deco Districts also downtown will have a selection of open shops and stores for gift-giving needs.
The Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., will host its Small Business Saturday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with jewelry, paper goods, apparel and accessories, and Oklahoma-made foods.
Small Business Saturday also will be held 10 a.m.-8 p.m. in the Rose District in downtown Broken Arrow.
Merchants will be offering various deals. Victorian carolers also will walk throughout the district from 4-4:45 p.m., and the movie, “Elf” will be played at the Rose District plaza at 6 p.m.
Officially cosponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2015, Small Business Saturday “has become an important part of how many small businesses launch their busiest shopping season,” according to the SBA’s website.
According to the 2018 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, total reported spending among U.S. consumers who said they shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on the day reached a record high of an estimated $17.8 billion.
The same survey reported that more than 70% of consumers are now aware of the Small Business Saturday initiative, the SBA said.
Based on the annual survey over the years, Small Business Saturday spending has now reached a reported estimate of $103 billion since the day began in 2010.