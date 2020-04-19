Lan Le works Thursday at Yale Cleaners at 4932 E. 91st Street. The effects of the pandemic forced the company to furlough employees. Some have returned to work after the company received cash from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Cameron Lee works at Yale Cleaners at 4932 E. 91st St. The company was forced to furlough workers as a result of the pandemic but has begun bringing some employees back after receiving government funding. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jennifer Bale works at Yale Cleaners at 4932 E. 91st Street. The company's president said the cleaners lost about 80% of its business almost overnight. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Adriana Rosales works at Yale Cleaners at 4932 E. 91st St. on Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Numbers released Friday by the U.S. Small Business Administration showed that Oklahoma banks had approved 35,557 loans totaling $4.6 billion since the PPP started in early April.
Part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act stimulus passed last month by the federal government, PPP allocated up to roughly $350 billion in forgivable loans to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the COVID-19 pandemic. That pool of money dried up several days ago as Congress sought ways to replenish the program.
“No question about it: Oklahoma banks are helping, just like banks in every state,” Oklahoma Bankers Association President and CEO Roger Beverage said in a statement. “It hasn’t been flawless, but banks are making a huge difference and are on the front lines of this economic crisis in our nation and state.”
The PPP went live April 3 for small businesses and nonprofits and April 10 for independent contractors and self-employed individuals.
Along with the gradual rollout of its 12 metro locations, Yale Cleaners this past week returned about 10 workers to the fold and added back two hours of daily operation, Rothrock said.
“To get 100% (loan) forgiveness, I have to get back to my same employee count before the eight weeks is over,” he said of the loan term, adding that forgiveness guidelines are further complicated by the timing of temporary layoffs.
In an attempt to streamline operations during uncertain times, the company kept on board the most tenured of its 77 employees. Some personnel afraid to come to work asked to be furloughed, he said.
“I’m hoping the eight weeks is long enough,” Rothrock said. “I’m hoping people’s habits and behaviors haven’t changed enough where we can do a slow return to normal.”
To help deal with the sudden downturn in business, he has added COVID-19 personal protection to his repertoire.
Partnering with local tailors and other manufacturers, Yale Cleaners is selling 700 to 800 cloth face masks daily to consumers and companies buying in bulk for employees, Rothrock said.
On one day alone last week, the company purchased 8,000 of the four-layer coverings imported from Vietnam.
“This is a big risk for us,” Rothrock said. “We’ve spent almost $100,000 buying masks at a time when we don’t really have the cash to do it. But we’re doing it. We’re not profiting off it. We’re selling them with enough margin that it is allowing more people to work.”
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, nearly 1,000 casinos have closed in the United States, slicing into the bread and butter of Casino Fast Trac, a Tulsa-based company that provides software to manage gaming and accounting operations.
For its clients, it has begun offering a 50% discount on support and maintenance during those closures. For employees, Casino Fast Trac is keeping the status quo, holding on to its 37 workers because of a $680,000 PPP loan it received through First Oklahoma Bank on April 9.
“We originally planned to have a cut for the partners of 50% and the employees 20%,” said Wanor Franca, Casino Fast Trac chief revenue officer. “With this, we decided not to do those cuts and keep the employees’ salaries and maintain everybody on payroll.”
At Sundance Office Supply, a Broken Arrow-based office and facilities supplier, business has dipped about 30% to 40%, said marketing director Dylan Condry, whose parents, John and Dyan Condry, own the company.
On March 30, salaries and hours were sliced 25%, but when Sundance obtained $329,000 in PPP funds this past Monday, all workers shifted back to full-time, Dylan said.
“This is going to cover us for at least eight weeks” he said of the company’s 30-person staff. “If we can focus and get out of this and be able to convert some business to delivering to home for some of our customers, do more janitorial business, we can come out of this OK. Everybody really understood that.
“Some said, ‘I know so-and-so might be struggling more than me at this time, so if you want to cut me to 25 hours, they can take five of mine.’ The generosity I was pretty amazed by.”
Among local nonprofits taking advantage of the loan program was the Tulsa Area United Way, said Alison Anthony, president and CEO.
“Right now, we are in a very, very strong financial position from the perspective of we maintain a really strong reserve and we coach our 59 partner agencies to maintain a strong reserve,” she said. “But we also know that a lot of our funds that will be coming in from the next few months, they came in through payroll deduction. They came in through ongoing gifts from corporations.
“We could see on the horizon that things could get rough pretty quickly, that our collections of our pledges going forward could be impacted.”
The local United Way has maintained its staff of 30, Anthony said.
“A lot of our community who have been donors for the United Way now find themselves in need,” she said. “We just feel a responsibility to do everything we can for this community, and the Paycheck Protection Program is a great tool to help us do that.
“Things may not be as rough as we think, but raising 26 million dollars this fall (last year’s total) might be hard.”
