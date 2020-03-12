The gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic is weighing heavily on Tulsa commerce, officials say.
“We’re beginning to get a lot of phone calls, some with panic in their voices and others with a level of calm but with some strategy,” Rose Washington, executive director of Tulsa Economic Development Corp., said by phone. “Of course, this is uncharted territory and everybody is trying to find the best solution with so many unknowns out there.”
TEDC makes direct loans and participates with other financial institutions on small business projects that fall short of conventional lending standards, said Washington.
“It’s difficult to do resiliency planning for something like this when one day you have order that will keep you busy for three months and the next day a bunch of those get canceled. That’s what some of our manufacturers are experiencing.
“The retailers and the restaurateurs are seeing a quick decline, as well. It’s a tough situation. We don’t know when there will be a resolution. You have to think about supply chain and the trickle-down effect. There are six degrees of separation between all of us and all of the industries. What affects one, especially when you have this sense of urgency, affects all.”
Almost half of all retailers expect some economic downturn in revenue because of the pandemic COVID-19, according to a March survey by the e-commerce research organization Digital Commerce 360. It surveyed 304 national retailers and found that 47% of them expect decreasing revenue and 80% percent believe the coronavirus will have some impact on consumer confidence.
An owner of several Tulsa hotels said this week that COVID-19 already is affecting the hospitality industry.
“We’ve experienced quite a bit of cancellations at our hotels, especially with group business,” said the owner, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “We honestly don’t know where the bottom is going to be. It may be 10%, 20%, 30% business loss over probably the next couple of months. We do expect to see most of our cancellations and loss of business in the second quarter.
“There is a lot of corporate business pulling back, and travel plans have been canceled by a lot of companies. It’s a sizable number for our three hotels downtown and everyone else I’ve talked to.”
Small businesses, those with 500 employees or fewer, account for about 85% of the businesses in the area.
Clay Holk, the city’s senior policy advisor for small business, entrepreneurship and economic innovation, said his staff has heard many business concerns about COVID-19. They range from hoteliers fretting about canceled travel to pet care facilities worried about reduction in demand because of people staying home and not needing services.
He said the U.S. Small Business Administration has established the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which provides targeted, low-interest working capital loans of up to $2 million to small businesses, nonprofits and small agricultural cooperatives that have been affected by COVID-19. The city is working with Gov. Kevin Stitt to send in an official request for disaster relief funding that will release these funds.
“Our top priority right now is understanding what the needs are, what sources of support will be available through state and federal sources and how we can ensure Tulsa businesses are able to access them,” Holk wrote in an email. “We are also evaluating what levels of support the city of Tulsa can provide directly through our programs and services, given the emerging nature of these issues, we are analyzing needs and resources available, and working with local partners and state and national delegations to best respond.”
Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said Friday that no Tulsa-area venue or hotel has closed due to COVID-19.
“As the situation evolves, we are working with local and national event planners to ensure their future events are safe for our community and their attendees traveling to Tulsa,” he said in a statement. “Our team is in close contact with local partners, including area venues and hoteliers. They are all implementing preventive measures to ensure visitor safety and health remain their top priorities.”
Bill Murphy, senior vice president of economic development for the Tulsa Regional Chamber, had this to say:
“… From remote working to temporary closures, COVID-19 is impacting local companies,” he said in a statement. “While we are fortunate to have strong momentum from a very robust regional economy these last several years, it’s too early to know what the long-term economic implications will be. The chamber is ready and willing to help businesses prepare for potential long-term impacts in the weeks and months to come.”