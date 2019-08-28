Minnesota-based The Toro Co. announced Wednesday that it was laying off about 110 company-wide, a move that resulted in some job losses at Perry-based Ditch Witch, a company official said.
The Toro Co. announced in February that it was acquiring Charles Machine Works Inc., the parent company of Ditch Witch and several other brands in the underground construction market, for $700 million.
“(Wednesday’s) integration-related restructuring took place across The Toro Company and Charles Machine Works combined organizations, which included a small number of people at the Perry, Oklahoma, facility,” Toro spokesman Brandel Happel wrote in an email. “The decision was incredibly difficult, as we recognize that our employees have helped make meaningful contributions to our company’s culture and success. All of the affected employees will receive transitional assistance from the company. Perry continues to be an important facility within the collective enterprise.”
Ditch Witch is Perry’s largest employer at close to 1,900 workers, Perry City Manager Larry Pannell said.
Earlier this month, Toro said it was realigning the organizational structure for its underground construction businesses to better serve customers, maximize synergies and streamline costs.
It added that it intended to combine certain aspects of the Ditch Witch, American Augers and Trencor businesses, all of which were part of the Charles Machine Works acquisition.
“… The merger with Charles Machine Works was immediately transformational for The Toro Company in that it significantly increased our overall size and positioned us as a market leader in the underground construction business,” Toro Chairman and CEO Rick Olson wrote Wednesday in a memo to employees.
“In addition, the subsequent process of combining the two companies provided the unique opportunity to look across our corporate functions and businesses to ensure that we are structured in a way to best enable us to continue achieving our strategic priorities, advancing new technologies, delivering exceptional customer service, manufacturing the highest quality products, attracting and retaining the best talent and ultimately exceeding the expectations of all of our stakeholders …”
This month Toro reported earnings that dropped from the same period last year. The company’s earnings totaled $60.61 million, or $0.56 per share, compared with $79.01 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year’s third quarter.
It reported a third-quarter sales increase of 27.9 percent to $838.7 million, driven by strength of Charles Machine Works.